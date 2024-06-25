The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-25

  1. Elastica – Connection
  2. Ghyti – Smoke & Mirrors
  3. Loose tooth – Butter knife
  4. An Horse – Postcards
  5. Jess Cornelius – Cloud postcard
  6. Alana Jagt & the Monotremes – Land of the long white cloud
  7. Alabama Shakes – Gimme all your love
  8. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red ribbons
  9. The Decemberists – Oh no!
  10. Wilco – Pot kettle black
  11. Blue Mink – Melting pot
  12. The New Seekers – I’d like to teach the world to sing (in perfect harmony)
  13. Cilla Black – Something’s gotten hold of my heart
  14. The Hollies – Long cool woman in a black dress
  15. The Daisycutters – It’s people like you, who make me hate people like you
  16. Fontaines D. C. – Favourite
  17. The National – Anyone’s ghost
  18. Bjork – Human behaviour
  19. Axe & the Ivory – I was a shelter
  20. Sam Cooke – I cover the waterfront
  21. The Mills Brothers – Caravan
  22. Nina Simone – Plain gold ring
