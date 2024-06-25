The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-25

- Elastica – Connection
- Ghyti – Smoke & Mirrors
- Loose tooth – Butter knife
- An Horse – Postcards
- Jess Cornelius – Cloud postcard
- Alana Jagt & the Monotremes – Land of the long white cloud
- Alabama Shakes – Gimme all your love
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red ribbons
- The Decemberists – Oh no!
- Wilco – Pot kettle black
- Blue Mink – Melting pot
- The New Seekers – I’d like to teach the world to sing (in perfect harmony)
- Cilla Black – Something’s gotten hold of my heart
- The Hollies – Long cool woman in a black dress
- The Daisycutters – It’s people like you, who make me hate people like you
- Fontaines D. C. – Favourite
- The National – Anyone’s ghost
- Bjork – Human behaviour
- Axe & the Ivory – I was a shelter
- Sam Cooke – I cover the waterfront
- The Mills Brothers – Caravan
- Nina Simone – Plain gold ring
Reader's opinions