The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2024

  1. Françoise Hardy – Vas pas prendre un tambour
  2. The Pretty Things – Buzz the jerk
  3. Nancy Bates and Aimee Volkofsky – Blood red moon
  4. Summer Flake – New day
  5. Jess Cornelius – Tui is a bird (the work)
  6. Ainsley Farrell – The way back
  7. Johnny Cash – Well alright
  8. Wanda Jackson – Savin’ my love
  9. Belle & Sebastian – Another sunny day
  10. Fever Dream – Was
  11. Garnett Mimms & the Enchanters – Cry baby
  12. Kai Winding – Time is on my side
  13. Erma Franklin – Piece of my heart
  14. Bette Midler – Stay with me
  15. The Groovy Nobody – Fall into the rhythym
  16. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Slow jam 1
  17. The Gooch Palms – Summertime
  18. The Sunday Reeds – Drop-dead cool
  19. Models – God bless America
  20. INXS – I send a message
  21. The Hydes – Don’t you worry
  22. House Of Pillars – Better late than never
  23. Camera Obscura – French navy
  24. Ryan Martin John – Golden sun
