The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-11

  1. Yazoo – Only you
  2. Fun Boy Three – Our lips are sealed
  3. Goat Girl – Pretty faces
  4. Anna Burch – 2 cool 2 care
  5. Jess Ribeiro – Hurry back to love
  6. Dehd – Mood ring
  7. Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
  8. The Wonder Stuff – Welcome to the cheap seats
  9. The Jam – That’s entertainment
  10. The Sundays – A certain someone
  11. Getz/Gilberto – The girls from Ipanema
  12. João Gilberto – Desafinado
  13. Everything But The Girl – Corcovado
  14. The Bill Parton Trio – One note Samba
  15. The Stobies – Easy gone
  16. Hollow Coves – Milk & honey
  17. Westerman – Easy money
  18. The Soft Collapse – City ramblin’
  19. Etta James – Fire
  20. Teddy Pendergrass – Get up, get down, get funky, get loose
  21. Rebma Rose – Only if he were mine
  22. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  23. The Beths – Silence is golden
