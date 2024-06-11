The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-11

- Yazoo – Only you
- Fun Boy Three – Our lips are sealed
- Goat Girl – Pretty faces
- Anna Burch – 2 cool 2 care
- Jess Ribeiro – Hurry back to love
- Dehd – Mood ring
- Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
- The Wonder Stuff – Welcome to the cheap seats
- The Jam – That’s entertainment
- The Sundays – A certain someone
- Getz/Gilberto – The girls from Ipanema
- João Gilberto – Desafinado
- Everything But The Girl – Corcovado
- The Bill Parton Trio – One note Samba
- The Stobies – Easy gone
- Hollow Coves – Milk & honey
- Westerman – Easy money
- The Soft Collapse – City ramblin’
- Etta James – Fire
- Teddy Pendergrass – Get up, get down, get funky, get loose
- Rebma Rose – Only if he were mine
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- The Beths – Silence is golden
