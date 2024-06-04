The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-04

  1. Messur Chups – Popcorno
  2. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf band mumma
  3. Jen Cloher – Annabelle
  4. Broads – I can’t stop thinking
  5. Queenie and Henry Wagons – Big city blues
  6. Jess Cornelius – People move on
  7. Le Tigre – TKO
  8. The Strokes – Hard to explain
  9. Parquet Courts – Almost had to start a fight/In and out of patience
  10. Lou Reed – Vicious
  11. Sweet Charity Cast – Big Spender
  12. Peggy Lee – I can’t give you anything but love
  13. Dinah Washington – On the sunny side of the street
  14. Tony Bennett – The way you look tonight
  15. Madura Green – Crickets
  16. Foo Fighters – Big me
  17. The Lemonheads – It’s a shame about Ray
  18. King Stingray – Best bits
  19. The Silvermine Tapes – Autumn weight
  20. Pavement – Elevate me later
  21. Barbara Carlotti – D’accord
  22. Church Mums – Leather
  23. Mia Dyson – Golden light
