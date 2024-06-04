The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-04

- Messur Chups – Popcorno
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf band mumma
- Jen Cloher – Annabelle
- Broads – I can’t stop thinking
- Queenie and Henry Wagons – Big city blues
- Jess Cornelius – People move on
- Le Tigre – TKO
- The Strokes – Hard to explain
- Parquet Courts – Almost had to start a fight/In and out of patience
- Lou Reed – Vicious
- Sweet Charity Cast – Big Spender
- Peggy Lee – I can’t give you anything but love
- Dinah Washington – On the sunny side of the street
- Tony Bennett – The way you look tonight
- Madura Green – Crickets
- Foo Fighters – Big me
- The Lemonheads – It’s a shame about Ray
- King Stingray – Best bits
- The Silvermine Tapes – Autumn weight
- Pavement – Elevate me later
- Barbara Carlotti – D’accord
- Church Mums – Leather
- Mia Dyson – Golden light
Reader's opinions