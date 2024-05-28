The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-28

  1. The Pebbles – Look up the sky
  2. Luscious Jackson – 69 année érotique
  3. State Library – Tired
  4. The Man Himself – Slow news day
  5. The Juliana Hatfield Three – Spin the bottle
  6. Belly – Gepetto
  7. Sachiko Kanenobu – Aoi sakana
  8. Patti Smith – Recondo Beach
  9. The Cramps – Strychnine
  10. Cosmic Bikini – Red bulls
  11. Bob Wills & his Texas Playboys – Bubbles in my beer
  12. Roy Orbison – Dream Baby
  13. The Byrds – Blue Canadian Rockies
  14. Willie Nelson – You don’t know me
  15. Sonny & the Sunsets – Androids
  16. The Go-Betweens – That way
  17. The Triangles – Let’s replace the cityscapes
  18. Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the city
  19. Paul McCartney – Vanilla Sky
  20. Joan As Policewoman – Anyone
  21. The Hoodoo Voodoo Dolls – El Volvo diablo
  22. Mikelangelo and the Tin Star – Balkan beach party
  23. Villagers – That golden time
