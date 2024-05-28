The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-28

- The Pebbles – Look up the sky
- Luscious Jackson – 69 année érotique
- State Library – Tired
- The Man Himself – Slow news day
- The Juliana Hatfield Three – Spin the bottle
- Belly – Gepetto
- Sachiko Kanenobu – Aoi sakana
- Patti Smith – Recondo Beach
- The Cramps – Strychnine
- Cosmic Bikini – Red bulls
- Bob Wills & his Texas Playboys – Bubbles in my beer
- Roy Orbison – Dream Baby
- The Byrds – Blue Canadian Rockies
- Willie Nelson – You don’t know me
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Androids
- The Go-Betweens – That way
- The Triangles – Let’s replace the cityscapes
- Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the city
- Paul McCartney – Vanilla Sky
- Joan As Policewoman – Anyone
- The Hoodoo Voodoo Dolls – El Volvo diablo
- Mikelangelo and the Tin Star – Balkan beach party
- Villagers – That golden time
Reader's opinions