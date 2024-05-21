The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-21

- Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
- The Verve – Bittersweet symphony
- Aaron Thomas – Walk on water
- Phoebe Go – Marmalade
- Grace Cummings – Everybody’s somebody
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight blues
- Candee – Little Miss Rainbow
- David Bowie – The jean genie
- The Cars – Just what I needed
- Graham Parker – Nobody hurts you
- Duane Eddy – Shazam
- Sanford Clark – The fool
- Nancy Sinatra – So long, babe
- Frank Sinatra – This town
- Lee Hazlewood – These boots are made for walkin’
- Brave Mistakes – Aching enough
- Pulp – Lipgloss
- Primal Scream – Rocks
- Summer Flake – Nothing lasts forever
- The Cranberries – I can’t be with you
- Sacred Paws – Brush your hair
- Sarah Masters vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
- Kings Of Convenience – Gold in the air of summer
