The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2024

  1. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
  2. The Verve – Bittersweet symphony
  3. Aaron Thomas – Walk on water
  4. Phoebe Go – Marmalade
  5. Grace Cummings – Everybody’s somebody
  6. Emily Wurramara – Midnight blues
  7. Candee – Little Miss Rainbow
  8. David Bowie – The jean genie
  9. The Cars – Just what I needed
  10. Graham Parker – Nobody hurts you
  11. Duane Eddy – Shazam
  12. Sanford Clark – The fool
  13. Nancy Sinatra – So long, babe
  14. Frank Sinatra – This town
  15. Lee Hazlewood – These boots are made for walkin’
  16. Brave Mistakes – Aching enough
  17. Pulp – Lipgloss
  18. Primal Scream – Rocks
  19. Summer Flake – Nothing lasts forever
  20. The Cranberries – I can’t be with you
  21. Sacred Paws – Brush your hair
  22. Sarah Masters vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
  23. Kings Of Convenience – Gold in the air of summer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-21

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-05-21

Current track

Title

Artist