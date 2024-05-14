The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-14

- State Library – Wildfire
- The Lemon Twigs – Peppermint roses
- Monsoon feat. Sheila Chandra – Ever so lonely
- Fiona Apple – Under the table
- Lynne Randell – I’ll come running
- The Zombies – Sticks and stones
- Melissa Etheridge – Bring me some water
- Blur – Boys & girls (single)
- Dominatrix – The dominatrix sleeps tonight
- Tom Tom Club – On, on, on, on…
- Sam & Dave – Soul man
- James & Bobby Purify – I take what I want
- Mable John – Your good thing (is about to end)
- Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
- Axe & the Ivory – When I was a shelter
- Tom Redwood with Jen Lush – No other way
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- The Saints – Swing for the crime
- Angie Pepper – Frozen world
- The Particles – Driving me
- Look Blue Go Purple – I don’t want you anyway
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Nobody’s baby now
- Pine Point – Old dog new tricks
- Jurassic 5 – What’s Golden
Reader's opinions