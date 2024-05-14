The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-14

  1. State Library – Wildfire
  2. The Lemon Twigs – Peppermint roses
  3. Monsoon feat. Sheila Chandra – Ever so lonely
  4. Fiona Apple – Under the table
  5. Lynne Randell – I’ll come running
  6. The Zombies – Sticks and stones
  7. Melissa Etheridge – Bring me some water
  8. Blur – Boys & girls (single)
  9. Dominatrix – The dominatrix sleeps tonight
  10. Tom Tom Club – On, on, on, on…
  11. Sam & Dave – Soul man
  12. James & Bobby Purify – I take what I want
  13. Mable John – Your good thing (is about to end)
  14. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
  15. Axe & the Ivory – When I was a shelter
  16. Tom Redwood with Jen Lush – No other way
  17. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  18. The Saints – Swing for the crime
  19. Angie Pepper – Frozen world
  20. The Particles – Driving me
  21. Look Blue Go Purple – I don’t want you anyway
  22. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Nobody’s baby now
  23. Pine Point – Old dog new tricks
  24. Jurassic 5 – What’s Golden
