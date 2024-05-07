The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-07

  1. The Ramones – Needles & pins
  2. The Kinks – I’ve got that feeling
  3. Jess Locke – Everybody’s going to the same place
  4. Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Roamin’ kinds
  5. Jantina & the Jaguars – Inadequateness
  6. The Sea Thieves – Focus the stars
  7. Royel Otis – Heading for the door
  8. Freelance Whales – Kilojoules
  9. I Am Jen – Broken in all the right places
  10. Radio Spectacular – You light me up
  11. Sammy Davis Jr – Something’s coming
  12. Hadyn Gwynne & Rob Brydon – The little things you do together
  13. Patricia Elliot & Victoria Mallory – Every day a little death
  14. Bette Midler – Rose’s Turn
  15. The Smittens – Wanna go dancin (So far away)
  16. The Soft Collapse – Boots and bags
  17. She & Him – I was made for you
  18. Snail Mail – Full control
  19. Lee Hazlewood – After Six
  20. Harry Belafonte – Done laid around
  21. M. Craft – Silver and fire
  22. Emily Davis – Stars grow cold
  23. The Handsome Family – Far from any road
  24. Rachel Sweet – Fool’s gold
