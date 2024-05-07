The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-07

- The Ramones – Needles & pins
- The Kinks – I’ve got that feeling
- Jess Locke – Everybody’s going to the same place
- Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Roamin’ kinds
- Jantina & the Jaguars – Inadequateness
- The Sea Thieves – Focus the stars
- Royel Otis – Heading for the door
- Freelance Whales – Kilojoules
- I Am Jen – Broken in all the right places
- Radio Spectacular – You light me up
- Sammy Davis Jr – Something’s coming
- Hadyn Gwynne & Rob Brydon – The little things you do together
- Patricia Elliot & Victoria Mallory – Every day a little death
- Bette Midler – Rose’s Turn
- The Smittens – Wanna go dancin (So far away)
- The Soft Collapse – Boots and bags
- She & Him – I was made for you
- Snail Mail – Full control
- Lee Hazlewood – After Six
- Harry Belafonte – Done laid around
- M. Craft – Silver and fire
- Emily Davis – Stars grow cold
- The Handsome Family – Far from any road
- Rachel Sweet – Fool’s gold
