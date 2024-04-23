The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-23

- Jackie Lomax – Sour milk sea
- Roxy Music – Ladytron
- Apollo Ghosts – Ripping invasives
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Into the dawn
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Swapmeet – Lucky
- Andrew Bird – Sisyphus
- Bity Booker – Gone bushwalking
- Kevin Morby – City music
- Elvis Presley – Viva Las Vegas
- Fabian – Turn me loose
- The Drifters – Save the last dance for me
- The Beach Boys – Hushabye
- The Hummingbirds – Two weeks with a good man in Niagara Falls
- Magic Kids – Candy
- San Cisco – Lost without you
- Seamus O – Bow down
- Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
- Betty Harris – Break in the road
- Betty Davis – Born on the Bayou
- Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits – Say what you mean
- Clare Bowditch and the Feeding Set – Monday comes
- Spandau Ballet – Gold
Reader's opinions