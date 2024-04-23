The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-23

April 23, 2024

  1. Jackie Lomax – Sour milk sea
  2. Roxy Music – Ladytron
  3. Apollo Ghosts – Ripping invasives
  4. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Into the dawn
  5. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  6. Swapmeet – Lucky
  7. Andrew Bird – Sisyphus
  8. Bity Booker – Gone bushwalking
  9. Kevin Morby – City music
  10. Elvis Presley – Viva Las Vegas
  11. Fabian – Turn me loose
  12. The Drifters – Save the last dance for me
  13. The Beach Boys – Hushabye
  14. The Hummingbirds – Two weeks with a good man in Niagara Falls
  15. Magic Kids – Candy
  16. San Cisco – Lost without you
  17. Seamus O – Bow down
  18. Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
  19. Betty Harris – Break in the road
  20. Betty Davis – Born on the Bayou
  21. Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits – Say what you mean
  22. Clare Bowditch and the Feeding Set – Monday comes
  23. Spandau Ballet – Gold
