The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-16

- Lynn Castle – The Lady barber
- Jacques Dutronc – Il est cinq heures, Paris s’éveille
- Ghyti – When tomorrow comes
- Franz Ferdinand – Do you want to
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Six barrel shotgun
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Born to be alive
- Pine Point – Trying
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Hole – Violet
- Artie Shaw – Begin the Beguine
- Eartha Kitt – Let’s do it (let’s fall in love)
- Ethel Merman – It’s de-lovely
- James Whitmore & Keenan Wynn – Brush up your Shakespeare
- Magic Dirt – Plastic loveless letter
- Screamfeeder – Dart
- Urge Overkill – Positive bleeding
- Sebadoh – Magnet’s coil
- Grace Cummings – Something going round
- Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits – Arrowhead
- Charm Of Finches – Middle of your mess
- The Chemical Brothers – The Golden path
Reader's opinions