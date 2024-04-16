The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-16

Written by on April 16, 2024

  1. Lynn Castle – The Lady barber
  2. Jacques Dutronc – Il est cinq heures, Paris s’éveille
  3. Ghyti – When tomorrow comes
  4. Franz Ferdinand – Do you want to
  5. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Six barrel shotgun
  6. Amyl and The Sniffers – Born to be alive
  7. Pine Point – Trying
  8. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  9. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  10. Hole – Violet
  11. Artie Shaw – Begin the Beguine
  12. Eartha Kitt – Let’s do it (let’s fall in love)
  13. Ethel Merman – It’s de-lovely
  14. James Whitmore & Keenan Wynn – Brush up your Shakespeare
  15. Magic Dirt – Plastic loveless letter
  16. Screamfeeder – Dart
  17. Urge Overkill – Positive bleeding
  18. Sebadoh – Magnet’s coil
  19. Grace Cummings – Something going round
  20. Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits – Arrowhead
  21. Charm Of Finches – Middle of your mess
  22. The Chemical Brothers – The Golden path
