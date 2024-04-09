The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-09

- Curtis Mayfield – Superfly
- Beck – Mixed Bizness
- Grace Cummings – Common man
- Kate Alexander – Milk & Honey
- Jess Locke – Rocket to ride
- Part Time Lovers – New girl
- The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank (Slight return)
- The Sunnyboys – Alone with you
- The Molting Vultures – Turn my head
- Blow Up Betty – Stakeout
- The Shangri-Las – Leader of the pack
- The Ronettes – Be my baby
- The Crystals – Then he kissed me
- Ike & Tina Turner – River deep, mountain high
- Ricky Albeck – It goes…
- Miles & Simone – Blue
- Paul Simon – Peace like a river
- Milt Bucknor – Turquoise
- Melvin Van Peebles – Sweetback’s theme
- Tony Allan – Stick around
- Rocky Roberts – Sono tremendo
- Burnside Mums – Drive out of town
- Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – Stay (I missed you)
- Ghyti – Golden touch
