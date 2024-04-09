The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2024

  1. Curtis Mayfield – Superfly
  2. Beck – Mixed Bizness
  3. Grace Cummings – Common man
  4. Kate Alexander – Milk & Honey
  5. Jess Locke – Rocket to ride
  6. Part Time Lovers – New girl
  7. The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank (Slight return)
  8. The Sunnyboys – Alone with you
  9. The Molting Vultures – Turn my head
  10. Blow Up Betty – Stakeout
  11. The Shangri-Las – Leader of the pack
  12. The Ronettes – Be my baby
  13. The Crystals – Then he kissed me
  14. Ike & Tina Turner – River deep, mountain high
  15. Ricky Albeck – It goes…
  16. Miles & Simone – Blue
  17. Paul Simon – Peace like a river
  18. Milt Bucknor – Turquoise
  19. Melvin Van Peebles – Sweetback’s theme
  20. Tony Allan – Stick around
  21. Rocky Roberts – Sono tremendo
  22. Burnside Mums – Drive out of town
  23. Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – Stay (I missed you)
  24. Ghyti – Golden touch
