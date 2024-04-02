The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-04-02

  1. The Magnetic Fields – All my little words
  2. Andrew Bird – Oh no
  3. Marvin Gaye – Let’s get it on
  4. Dee Dee Warwick – I can’t wait until I see my baby’s face
  5. Lou Reed – Satellite of love
  6. ABC – The look of love
  7. Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
  8. Dead Roo – Over my head
  9. RAT!hammock – Love you til I die
  10. Bity Booker – Cuckoo
  11. The Verlaines – Heavy 33
  12. The The – Giant
  13. LCD Soundsystem – All my friends
  14. Lykke Li – Little bit
  15. Dean Forever – Reverse
  16. Ani Difranco – Angry any more
  17. Camp Cope – Flesh and electricity
  18. Courtney Barnett – City looks pretty
  19. The Aves – Golden age
Steppin' Out: 2024-04-02

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-04-02

