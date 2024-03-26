The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-26

- Wilson Pickett – I’m a midnight mover
- The Babe Rainbow – Johny says stay cool
- The Brunettes – The record store
- Pony Up! – Shut up and kiss me
- The Girls – My baby
- The Shimmys – Don’t give me lip
- Lord Huron – Not dead yet
- Hollow Coves – Milk & honey
- The Essex Green – Smith & 9th
- Green Circles – I can’t see the day
- Glen Campbell – Galveston
- REM – Wichita Lineman
- Judy Collins – The moon’s a harsh mistress
- Isaac Hayes – By the time I get to Phoenix
- Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
- Clouds – Soul eater
- Jess Ribiero – Jump the gun
- Isabel Rumble – Body of clay
- Pine Point – Say it again
- The Stranglers – Golden Brown
