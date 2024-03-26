The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2024

  1. Wilson Pickett – I’m a midnight mover
  2. The Babe Rainbow – Johny says stay cool
  3. The Brunettes – The record store
  4. Pony Up! – Shut up and kiss me
  5. The Girls – My baby
  6. The Shimmys – Don’t give me lip
  7. Lord Huron – Not dead yet
  8. Hollow Coves – Milk & honey
  9. The Essex Green – Smith & 9th
  10. Green Circles – I can’t see the day
  11. Glen Campbell – Galveston
  12. REM – Wichita Lineman
  13. Judy Collins – The moon’s a harsh mistress
  14. Isaac Hayes – By the time I get to Phoenix
  15. Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
  16. Clouds – Soul eater
  17. Jess Ribiero – Jump the gun
  18. Isabel Rumble – Body of clay
  19. Pine Point – Say it again
  20. The Stranglers – Golden Brown
