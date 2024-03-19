The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2024

  1. Perez Parado y Su Orquestra – Go Go Mambo
  2. Les Double Six – French rat race
  3. Jess Ribeiro – Jump the gun
  4. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Alibi
  5. Ainsley Farrell – Lady long hair
  6. Naomi Keyte – Warm water
  7. Lorraine Bowen – Nothing beats the sound of the bossa nova
  8. Señor Coconut – Pinball cha cha
  9. Nancy Sinatra – Lightning’s girl
  10. Petula Clark – Color my world
  11. Johnnie Morisette – Meet me at the twistin’ place
  12. The Flamingos – Nobody loves me like you
  13. L. C. Cooke – Put me down easy
  14. Bettye Swan – A change is gonna come
  15. House Of Pillars – Better late than never
  16. Takka Takka – Fever
  17. Smudge – Divan
  18. Darren Hanlon – Happiness is just a chemical
  19. Beans – Calling
  20. The Beatles – Glass onion
  21. The Lemon Twigs – A dream is all we know
  22. Che Pheromone – Presidential peccadilloes
  23. Cherry Daisies – Autumn
  24. Francois Hardy – Autumn rendezvous
  25. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold lion
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-03-19

Current track

Title

Artist