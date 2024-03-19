The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-19

- Perez Parado y Su Orquestra – Go Go Mambo
- Les Double Six – French rat race
- Jess Ribeiro – Jump the gun
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – Alibi
- Ainsley Farrell – Lady long hair
- Naomi Keyte – Warm water
- Lorraine Bowen – Nothing beats the sound of the bossa nova
- Señor Coconut – Pinball cha cha
- Nancy Sinatra – Lightning’s girl
- Petula Clark – Color my world
- Johnnie Morisette – Meet me at the twistin’ place
- The Flamingos – Nobody loves me like you
- L. C. Cooke – Put me down easy
- Bettye Swan – A change is gonna come
- House Of Pillars – Better late than never
- Takka Takka – Fever
- Smudge – Divan
- Darren Hanlon – Happiness is just a chemical
- Beans – Calling
- The Beatles – Glass onion
- The Lemon Twigs – A dream is all we know
- Che Pheromone – Presidential peccadilloes
- Cherry Daisies – Autumn
- Francois Hardy – Autumn rendezvous
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold lion
