The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-12

  1. Joan Jett – Bad reputation
  2. The Mushniks – Be whadda want
  3. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Hawkmoon
  4. Joan & the Giants – Born in the wrong time
  5. Magnets – Speak
  6. Part Time Lovers – New girl
  7. Ramsey Lewis – What it is!
  8. The Soulful Strings – Listen here
  9. Quincy Jones – Baby elephant walk
  10. Etta James – Miss Pitiful
  11. The Everly Brothers – Bye bye love
  12. Buddy Holly & the Crickets – Raining in my heart
  13. Emmylou Harris & Gram Parsons – Love hurts
  14. Fairport Convention – Some sweet day
  15. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind snare in the simulacrum
  16. The On And Ons – Let ya hair down!
  17. Ben Ely & the Mungo Fungo Band – Fade away
  18. San Cisco – Lost without you
  19. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band (feat. The Eileens) – Battle cry
  20. John Grant (feat. Sinead O’Conner) – GMF
  21. Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
  22. The Lemonheads – Being around
  23. The Stone Roses – Fools gold
