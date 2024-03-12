The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-12

- Joan Jett – Bad reputation
- The Mushniks – Be whadda want
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – Hawkmoon
- Joan & the Giants – Born in the wrong time
- Magnets – Speak
- Part Time Lovers – New girl
- Ramsey Lewis – What it is!
- The Soulful Strings – Listen here
- Quincy Jones – Baby elephant walk
- Etta James – Miss Pitiful
- The Everly Brothers – Bye bye love
- Buddy Holly & the Crickets – Raining in my heart
- Emmylou Harris & Gram Parsons – Love hurts
- Fairport Convention – Some sweet day
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind snare in the simulacrum
- The On And Ons – Let ya hair down!
- Ben Ely & the Mungo Fungo Band – Fade away
- San Cisco – Lost without you
- Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band (feat. The Eileens) – Battle cry
- John Grant (feat. Sinead O’Conner) – GMF
- Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
- The Lemonheads – Being around
- The Stone Roses – Fools gold
