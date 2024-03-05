The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-03-05

  1. Smokey Robinson – Crazy about the la la la
  2. Tony Borders – Polly wally doodle
  3. Ainsley Farrell – The way back
  4. This Is The Kit – Hotter colder
  5. Townhouse – Marco Pierre White’s kitchen disasters
  6. Nirvana – Come as you are
  7. Beyonce’s Fiances – These four walls
  8. My Morning Jacket – Wordless chorus
  9. Ben Ely & the Mungo Fungo Band – Severed memories
  10. Audrey Hepburn – Moon river
  11. Buddy Greco – Summer wind
  12. The Mills Brothers – The glow worm
  13. Kate Ceberano – Skylark
  14. Madam Super Trash – Old skin for new
  15. Ride – Leave them all behind
  16. House Of Pillars – Better late than never
  17. Caressa – Suzie’s seats
  18. The Guild League – Good times
  19. Ukiyo-E – Nascimento
  20. Freda Payne – Band of gold
