The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-27

February 27, 2024

  1. Deadstar – Ooh my love
  2. Middle Kids – Philosophy
  3. The B-52s – Private Idaho
  4. R.E.M. – Fall on me
  5. Vorn Doolette – The Christian and the sinner
  6. William Jack – Cellopickin’
  7. Shonen Knife – Hot chocolate
  8. Sleater-Kinney – Say it like you mean it
  9. Wolf Alice – Bros
  10. Warpaint – Common blue
  11. The Drifters – Saturday night at the movies
  12. The Crystals – Uptown
  13. The Animals – We’ve gotta get out of this place
  14. Mama Cass Elliot – Make your own kind of music
  15. Teenage Fanclub – What you do to me
  16. The Lemonheads – Confetti
  17. Atomic Swing – Stone me into the groove
  18. Snout – Cromagnonman
  19. Eartha Kitt – Let’s do it – let’s fall in love
  20. Dinah Washington – Mad about the boy
  21. Lena Horne – Night and day
  22. Elza Soares – Mas que nada
  23. Big Scary – What’s it all about
  24. Yeasayer – Tightrope
  25. Beachwood Sparks – Tarnished gold
