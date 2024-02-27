The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-27

- Deadstar – Ooh my love
- Middle Kids – Philosophy
- The B-52s – Private Idaho
- R.E.M. – Fall on me
- Vorn Doolette – The Christian and the sinner
- William Jack – Cellopickin’
- Shonen Knife – Hot chocolate
- Sleater-Kinney – Say it like you mean it
- Wolf Alice – Bros
- Warpaint – Common blue
- The Drifters – Saturday night at the movies
- The Crystals – Uptown
- The Animals – We’ve gotta get out of this place
- Mama Cass Elliot – Make your own kind of music
- Teenage Fanclub – What you do to me
- The Lemonheads – Confetti
- Atomic Swing – Stone me into the groove
- Snout – Cromagnonman
- Eartha Kitt – Let’s do it – let’s fall in love
- Dinah Washington – Mad about the boy
- Lena Horne – Night and day
- Elza Soares – Mas que nada
- Big Scary – What’s it all about
- Yeasayer – Tightrope
- Beachwood Sparks – Tarnished gold
Reader's opinions