The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-20

February 20, 2024

  1. Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Day tripper
  2. Eddie Rambeau – Concrete and clay
  3. Gemma Ray – There must be more than this
  4. Wagons & Queenie – Alone with you
  5. Broken Bells – The changing lights
  6. Brittany Howard – I don’t
  7. The Vaccines – Teenage icon
  8. The Vovos – Pink milk
  9. Sleater‐Kinney – Needlessly wild
  10. Goat Girl – Ride around
  11. Elvis Presley – All shook up
  12. Jerry Lee Lewis – Breathless
  13. Peggy Lee – Fever (live)
  14. The Four Lovers – You’re the apple of my eye
  15. Kate Bush – Sat in your lap
  16. Yoko Ono – Kiss kiss kiss (Peaches remix)
  17. Altered Images – Happy birthday
  18. The Primitives – Crash
  19. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
  20. The Saints – Just like fire would
  21. Axe & the Ivory – Swallowing the pill
  22. Prawnhead – Long way to the top
  23. The Beatles – Golden Slumbers
