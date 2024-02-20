The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-20

- Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Day tripper
- Eddie Rambeau – Concrete and clay
- Gemma Ray – There must be more than this
- Wagons & Queenie – Alone with you
- Broken Bells – The changing lights
- Brittany Howard – I don’t
- The Vaccines – Teenage icon
- The Vovos – Pink milk
- Sleater‐Kinney – Needlessly wild
- Goat Girl – Ride around
- Elvis Presley – All shook up
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Breathless
- Peggy Lee – Fever (live)
- The Four Lovers – You’re the apple of my eye
- Kate Bush – Sat in your lap
- Yoko Ono – Kiss kiss kiss (Peaches remix)
- Altered Images – Happy birthday
- The Primitives – Crash
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
- The Saints – Just like fire would
- Axe & the Ivory – Swallowing the pill
- Prawnhead – Long way to the top
- The Beatles – Golden Slumbers
Reader's opinions