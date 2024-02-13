The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-13

- Andrew Bird – Sisyphus
- The Lemon Twigs – They don’t know how to fall in place
- Seamus O – Bow down
- Community Radio – One book a treasure
- The National – Karen
- Cherry Daisies – Autumn
- Jenny Dee & the Deelinquents – Shake some action
- Deap Vally – End of the world
- X-Ray Spex – The day the world turned dayglo
- Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
- Frank Sinatra – Theme from New York, New York
- Barney Martin – Mr Cellophane
- Alice Clark – Maybe this time
- Liza Minnelli – Liza with a ‘Z’
- Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
- Daily Heads – Cocoon
- Babitha – Be alright
- Laura Imbruglia – My dream of a magical washing machine
- Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – No woman left behind
- Betty Davis – This is it!
- Nina Simone – Go to hell
- First Aid Kit – Stay gold
Reader's opinions