The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-13

  1. Andrew Bird – Sisyphus
  2. The Lemon Twigs – They don’t know how to fall in place
  3. Seamus O – Bow down
  4. Community Radio – One book a treasure
  5. The National – Karen
  6. Cherry Daisies – Autumn
  7. Jenny Dee & the Deelinquents – Shake some action
  8. Deap Vally – End of the world
  9. X-Ray Spex – The day the world turned dayglo
  10. Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
  11. Frank Sinatra – Theme from New York, New York
  12. Barney Martin – Mr Cellophane
  13. Alice Clark – Maybe this time
  14. Liza Minnelli – Liza with a ‘Z’
  15. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  16. Daily Heads – Cocoon
  17. Babitha – Be alright
  18. Laura Imbruglia – My dream of a magical washing machine
  19. Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – No woman left behind
  20. Betty Davis – This is it!
  21. Nina Simone – Go to hell
  22. First Aid Kit – Stay gold
