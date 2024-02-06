The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-06

  1. The 3 Titans – Life of a scholar
  2. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Better things
  3. Teenage Joans – My dentist hates me
  4. Lene Lovich – I think we’re alone now
  5. The Just Joans – The older I get, the more I don’t know
  6. Jona Lewie – You’ll always find me in the kitchen at parties
  7. The Angels – My boyfriend’s back
  8. The Powder Puffs – You can’t take my boyfriend’s woody
  9. Jerry Butler – Giving up on love
  10. David Bowie – Sorrow
  11. Stereolab – Pinball
  12. Pulp – Common people
  13. Underground Lovers – Takes you back
  14. Hit The Jackpot – Cats and dogs
  15. The Penny Blacks – I’m coming home to you
  16. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bellbottoms
  17. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Keepsake
  18. William Jack (live) – Unititled
  19. William Jack – Morialta
