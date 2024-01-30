The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2024

  1. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  2. PJ Harvey – Sheela-na-gig
  3. The Hummingbirds – If a vow
  4. Paul Kelly – Before too long
  5. Dick Diver – Lime green shirt
  6. The Bats – North by north
  7. Grace Cummings – On and on
  8. Melanie – Babe rainbow
  9. Judee Sill – The Donor
  10. Suzi Quatro – Can the can
  11. The Sweet – Co-co
  12. Toni Basil – Mickey
  13. Mud – Tiger feet
  14. Harmonia & Eno ’76 – Welcome
  15. Radiohead – No surprises
  16. Axe & the Ivory – Little sister
  17. Hollow Coves – Photographs
  18. The Mills Brothers – Nevertheless (I’m in love with you)
  19. Earl Bostic – Harlem nocturne
  20. Henry Mancini – Lujon
  21. Sarah Vaughan – Whatever Lola wants (Lola gets)
  22. The Aves – Golden age
