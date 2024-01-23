The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-23

January 23, 2024

  1. Joan & the Giants – Good time
  2. Voice of the Beehive – I say nothing
  3. King Stingray – Milkumana
  4. Yirrmal – Shining light
  5. Eli & the Truth – Fossils
  6. The Keepsakes – Shiny green shoes
  7. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
  8. Henry Wagons and Queenie – Big city blues
  9. Normie Rowe – I keep forgetting
  10. The Shangri-Las – Sophisticated boom boom
  11. Debbie Harry – The jam was moving
  12. Diana Ross – Upside down
  13. Sister Sledge – He’s the greatest dancer
  14. Carly Simon – Why
  15. Middle Kids – Terrible news
  16. Arcade Fire – Keep the car running
  17. Rain Parade – Look both ways
  18. Pine Point – Old dog/new socks
  19. Damien Jurado – Silver joy
  20. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Where’d you go?
  21. Lanie Lane – What do I do
  22. Barbara Carlotti – D’accord
  23. Isadora’s Dream – Sonny
  24. David Bowie – Sorrow
  25. The Lemon Twigs – My golden years
