The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-23

- Joan & the Giants – Good time
- Voice of the Beehive – I say nothing
- King Stingray – Milkumana
- Yirrmal – Shining light
- Eli & the Truth – Fossils
- The Keepsakes – Shiny green shoes
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
- Henry Wagons and Queenie – Big city blues
- Normie Rowe – I keep forgetting
- The Shangri-Las – Sophisticated boom boom
- Debbie Harry – The jam was moving
- Diana Ross – Upside down
- Sister Sledge – He’s the greatest dancer
- Carly Simon – Why
- Middle Kids – Terrible news
- Arcade Fire – Keep the car running
- Rain Parade – Look both ways
- Pine Point – Old dog/new socks
- Damien Jurado – Silver joy
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Where’d you go?
- Lanie Lane – What do I do
- Barbara Carlotti – D’accord
- Isadora’s Dream – Sonny
- David Bowie – Sorrow
- The Lemon Twigs – My golden years
