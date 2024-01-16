The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-16

Written by on January 16, 2024

  1. The Thermals – A pillar of salt
  2. Pine Point – Say it again
  3. The Go-Gos – Head over heels
  4. Laura Stevenson – Torch Song
  5. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Away from me
  7. XTC – Towers of London
  8. Ted Leo – Hearts of oak
  9. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  10. Mclusky – She will only bring you happiness
  11. Giant Drag – This isn’t it
  12. Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  13. Plastic Betrand – Ca plane pour moi
  14. Summer Flake – One less thing
  15. The Strokes – Hard to explain
  16. Bend the West – The all-seer (the blind fool)
  17. John Vanderslice – Oral history of Silk Road 1
  18. The Specials – Gangsters
  19. Ween – Freedom of ’76
  20. Little Teeth – Oh drag!
  21. Devo – Post-post modern man
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-01-16

Current track

Title

Artist