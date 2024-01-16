The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-16

- The Thermals – A pillar of salt
- Pine Point – Say it again
- The Go-Gos – Head over heels
- Laura Stevenson – Torch Song
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
- Sunsick Daisy – Away from me
- XTC – Towers of London
- Ted Leo – Hearts of oak
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Mclusky – She will only bring you happiness
- Giant Drag – This isn’t it
- Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Plastic Betrand – Ca plane pour moi
- Summer Flake – One less thing
- The Strokes – Hard to explain
- Bend the West – The all-seer (the blind fool)
- John Vanderslice – Oral history of Silk Road 1
- The Specials – Gangsters
- Ween – Freedom of ’76
- Little Teeth – Oh drag!
- Devo – Post-post modern man
