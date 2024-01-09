The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-09

- Bette Midler – Daytime hustler
- Gil Scott-Heron – Back home
- Axe & the Ivory – Strangers
- Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
- The Photos – Do you have fun?
- Tired Lion – Drama Club
- The Arturos – I saw a UFO
- The Vovos – Go die in the woods
- Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – Never dies
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- The Coasters – Poison Ivy
- Elvis Presley – Bossa Nova baby
- Ruth Brown – Lucky lips
- Peggy Lee – Is that all there is?
- R.E.M. – Pop song 89
- Yo La Tengo – Season of the shark
- TWERPS – I don’t mind
- Glynis Johns – Send in the clowns
- Lee Hazlewood – In our time
- Broads – Velvet paradise
- Sarah Masters vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
- The Budos Band – T.I.B.W.F.
- The Transatlantics – Tea legs
- Pavement – Gold soundz
Reader's opinions