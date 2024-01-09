The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2024

  1. Bette Midler – Daytime hustler
  2. Gil Scott-Heron – Back home
  3. Axe & the Ivory – Strangers
  4. Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
  5. The Photos – Do you have fun?
  6. Tired Lion – Drama Club
  7. The Arturos – I saw a UFO
  8. The Vovos – Go die in the woods
  9. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – Never dies
  10. Molly Rocket – Dive
  11. The Coasters – Poison Ivy
  12. Elvis Presley – Bossa Nova baby
  13. Ruth Brown – Lucky lips
  14. Peggy Lee – Is that all there is?
  15. R.E.M. – Pop song 89
  16. Yo La Tengo – Season of the shark
  17. TWERPS – I don’t mind
  18. Glynis Johns – Send in the clowns
  19. Lee Hazlewood – In our time
  20. Broads – Velvet paradise
  21. Sarah Masters vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
  22. The Budos Band – T.I.B.W.F.
  23. The Transatlantics – Tea legs
  24. Pavement – Gold soundz
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-01-09

Current track

Title

Artist