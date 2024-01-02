The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-02

  1. Tumbleweed – Hang around
  2. The Kills – Cat claw
  3. Pine Point – Say it again
  4. Seamus O – Bow down
  5. The Goa Express – Talking about stuff
  6. Hydra Fashion Week – Don’t stop!
  7. Kurt Vile – Another good year for the roses
  8. Primal Scream – (I’m gonna) cry myself blind
  9. Dan Sultan – Ain’t thinking about you
  10. Wanda Jackson – There’s a party going on
  11. Aretha Franklin – Chain of fools
  12. Billy Fury – Letter full of tears
  13. Brook Benton – Shoes
  14. The Boys – Jimmy Brown
  15. Blondie – One way or another
  16. Madam Super Trash – Roses
  17. George Baker – Little green bag
  18. The Whistling Artistry of Muzzy Marcellino – Willow weep for me
  19. The Shadows – Stranger
  20. The Atlantics – Wedding Cake Island
  21. Souzi D. Wilson and the Cool Mints – Do your thing
  22. Tell Mama – Honey
  23. David Bowie – Golden years
