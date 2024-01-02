The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-02

- Tumbleweed – Hang around
- The Kills – Cat claw
- Pine Point – Say it again
- Seamus O – Bow down
- The Goa Express – Talking about stuff
- Hydra Fashion Week – Don’t stop!
- Kurt Vile – Another good year for the roses
- Primal Scream – (I’m gonna) cry myself blind
- Dan Sultan – Ain’t thinking about you
- Wanda Jackson – There’s a party going on
- Aretha Franklin – Chain of fools
- Billy Fury – Letter full of tears
- Brook Benton – Shoes
- The Boys – Jimmy Brown
- Blondie – One way or another
- Madam Super Trash – Roses
- George Baker – Little green bag
- The Whistling Artistry of Muzzy Marcellino – Willow weep for me
- The Shadows – Stranger
- The Atlantics – Wedding Cake Island
- Souzi D. Wilson and the Cool Mints – Do your thing
- Tell Mama – Honey
- David Bowie – Golden years
