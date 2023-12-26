The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2023

  1. Smog – Blood flow
  2. Ben Folds Five – Boxing
  3. The Fauves – The Charles Atlas way
  4. Aztec Camera – Walk out to winter
  5. Wild Rocket – Wild cat
  6. Snail Mail – Golden dream
  7. Body Type – Arrow
  8. Loose Tooth – All the colours gone
  9. Wye Oak – Lifer
  10. Judee Sill – The Phoenix
  11. Naomi Keyte – Company
  12. Moloko – Day for night
  13. Church Moms – Cigarette
  14. Summer Flake – Stranger
  15. Billy Idol – Hot in the city
  16. Patty Drew – Hard to handle
  17. Minutemen – The Anchor
  18. Descendents – Clean sheets
  19. The Damned – Love Song
  20. Mutato Muzika Orchestra – Sonata for cello and piano in F minor
  21. Nancy Wilson – What are you doing New Year’s Eve
  22. The Bird and the Bee – Fucking Boyfriend
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-12-26

Current track

Title

Artist