The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-19

December 19, 2023

  1. Wham – Club Tropicana
  2. Pine Point – Say it again
  3. Magnetic Fields – All my little words
  4. Tracyanne & Danny – Home and dry
  5. Shannon & the Clams – The boy
  6. Kath Bloom – I wanna love
  7. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Keepsake
  8. The Lemon Twigs – Every day is the worst day of my life
  9. The Sprouts – I hear music
  10. Simon & Garfunkel – The only living boy in New York
  11. Ghost Care – Partying
  12. Seamus O – Half afraid
  13. Pavement – Gold Sounds
  14. Leon Bridges – River
  15. Jimmy Little – Bring yourself home to me
  16. The National – I should live in salt
  17. Fleur Green – True Christmas
  18. The Soft Collapse – Black on black on black on black
  19. Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
  20. Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – Peelin’ prawns
  21. Richard Ashcroft – You on my mind in my sleep
  22. Jess Ribeiro – Summer of love
  23. The Go-Betweens – Bye bye pride
