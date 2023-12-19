The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-19

- Wham – Club Tropicana
- Pine Point – Say it again
- Magnetic Fields – All my little words
- Tracyanne & Danny – Home and dry
- Shannon & the Clams – The boy
- Kath Bloom – I wanna love
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Keepsake
- The Lemon Twigs – Every day is the worst day of my life
- The Sprouts – I hear music
- Simon & Garfunkel – The only living boy in New York
- Ghost Care – Partying
- Seamus O – Half afraid
- Pavement – Gold Sounds
- Leon Bridges – River
- Jimmy Little – Bring yourself home to me
- The National – I should live in salt
- Fleur Green – True Christmas
- The Soft Collapse – Black on black on black on black
- Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
- Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – Peelin’ prawns
- Richard Ashcroft – You on my mind in my sleep
- Jess Ribeiro – Summer of love
- The Go-Betweens – Bye bye pride
Reader's opinions