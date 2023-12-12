The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-12

- Rita Pavone – Il ballo del mattone
- János Koós – Paprika twist
- Kevin Morby – Aboard my train
- James – Getting away with it (all messed up)
- You Am I – How much is enough
- Jens Lekman – A little lost
- Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
- Mia Dyson – Thank you
- Camp Cope – The opener
- Tired Lion – Dumb days
- Mental As Anything – Lights on the hill
- Ross Wilson with the Feral Swing Katz – Wedding bell blues
- Paul Kelly & Uncle Bill – The Sunlander
- Masters Apprentices – War or the hands of time
- Shocking Blue – Hot sand
- The Sunday Reeds – Drop dead cool
- Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
- The Wonder Stuff – Caught in my shadow
- Blur – Bad day
- The Motels – Take the L
- Blue Angel – Can’t blame me
- Running With Horses – Invisible
- Joan As Police Woman – Flushed chest
- Feist – How come yo never go there?
- Slim Dusty – You’ve got to drink the froth to get the beer
