The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-12

Written by on December 12, 2023

  1. Rita Pavone – Il ballo del mattone
  2. János Koós – Paprika twist
  3. Kevin Morby – Aboard my train
  4. James – Getting away with it (all messed up)
  5. You Am I – How much is enough
  6. Jens Lekman – A little lost
  7. Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
  8. Mia Dyson – Thank you
  9. Camp Cope – The opener
  10. Tired Lion – Dumb days
  11. Mental As Anything – Lights on the hill
  12. Ross Wilson with the Feral Swing Katz – Wedding bell blues
  13. Paul Kelly & Uncle Bill – The Sunlander
  14. Masters Apprentices – War or the hands of time
  15. Shocking Blue – Hot sand
  16. The Sunday Reeds – Drop dead cool
  17. Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
  18. The Wonder Stuff – Caught in my shadow
  19. Blur – Bad day
  20. The Motels – Take the L
  21. Blue Angel – Can’t blame me
  22. Running With Horses – Invisible
  23. Joan As Police Woman – Flushed chest
  24. Feist – How come yo never go there?
  25. Slim Dusty – You’ve got to drink the froth to get the beer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-12-12

Current track

Title

Artist