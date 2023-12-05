The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-05

Written by on December 5, 2023

  1. The Charlatans – Jesus hairdo
  2. The Sundays – She
  3. Day For Caroline – No one’s as late for the sky as me
  4. Kurt Vile – Like a wounded bird trying to fly
  5. Sonny & the Sunsets – Sit-ups
  6. Falco – Rock me Amadeus
  7. Johnny Madwreck – Funky Mozart
  8. A Lighter Shade Of Brown – Hey DJ
  9. The Rebirth Brass Band – Feel like funkin’ it up
  10. Cat Power – Just like a woman
  11. Cat Power – Leopard-skin pill-box hat
  12. Cat Power – Like a rolling stone
  13. Gene Chandler – Nite owl
  14. Young Holt Trio – Wack Wack
  15. Tippie & the Clovers – The bossa nova (my heart said)
  16. Nancy Ames – Carcara
  17. Jay Walker And The Pedestrians – Purple, black and blue
  18. The Black Keys – So he won’t break
  19. Kings of Leon – Red Morning Light
  20. Les Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
  21. Sons of Zoku – Earth chant
  22. Bob Dylan – It’s all over now, baby blue
