The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-12-05

- The Charlatans – Jesus hairdo
- The Sundays – She
- Day For Caroline – No one’s as late for the sky as me
- Kurt Vile – Like a wounded bird trying to fly
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Sit-ups
- Falco – Rock me Amadeus
- Johnny Madwreck – Funky Mozart
- A Lighter Shade Of Brown – Hey DJ
- The Rebirth Brass Band – Feel like funkin’ it up
- Cat Power – Just like a woman
- Cat Power – Leopard-skin pill-box hat
- Cat Power – Like a rolling stone
- Gene Chandler – Nite owl
- Young Holt Trio – Wack Wack
- Tippie & the Clovers – The bossa nova (my heart said)
- Nancy Ames – Carcara
- Jay Walker And The Pedestrians – Purple, black and blue
- The Black Keys – So he won’t break
- Kings of Leon – Red Morning Light
- Les Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
- Sons of Zoku – Earth chant
- Bob Dylan – It’s all over now, baby blue
Reader's opinions