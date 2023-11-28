The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-28

  1. The Titty Twister Orchestra – Exotica
  2. Steppenwolf – Magic carpet ride
  3. The Man Himself – Slow news day
  4. Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
  5. Jules – Rock rock daddy
  6. Bronski Beat – Small town boy
  7. 2 Inch Tape – Ocean glass
  8. The Go-Betweens – The house that Jack Kerouac built
  9. Lee Hazelwood – My baby cried all night long
  10. Dinah Washington & Brook Benton – A rockin’ good way (To mess around and fall in love)
  11. Faker – I’ll make you happy
  12. Old Man River – The music goes round my head
  13. Ben Lee – Friday on my mind
  14. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  15. Thelma Plum – We don’t talk about it
  16. DNA feat. Suzanne Vega – Tom’s diner
  17. The Golden Palominos – Breakdown
  18. Sturt Avenue – Still in love
  19. Belle & Sebastian – Asleep on a sunbeam
  20. Morcheeba – Rome wasn’t built in a day
  21. The Transatlantics – A man like that
  22. The Easybeats – Sorry
