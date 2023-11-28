The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-28

- The Titty Twister Orchestra – Exotica
- Steppenwolf – Magic carpet ride
- The Man Himself – Slow news day
- Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
- Jules – Rock rock daddy
- Bronski Beat – Small town boy
- 2 Inch Tape – Ocean glass
- The Go-Betweens – The house that Jack Kerouac built
- Lee Hazelwood – My baby cried all night long
- Dinah Washington & Brook Benton – A rockin’ good way (To mess around and fall in love)
- Faker – I’ll make you happy
- Old Man River – The music goes round my head
- Ben Lee – Friday on my mind
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- Thelma Plum – We don’t talk about it
- DNA feat. Suzanne Vega – Tom’s diner
- The Golden Palominos – Breakdown
- Sturt Avenue – Still in love
- Belle & Sebastian – Asleep on a sunbeam
- Morcheeba – Rome wasn’t built in a day
- The Transatlantics – A man like that
- The Easybeats – Sorry
Reader's opinions