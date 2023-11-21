The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2023

  1. The Rentals – Friends of P
  2. The Cure – Let’s go to bed
  3. Jess Ribeiro – Summer of love
  4. Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Living with yourself
  5. Mazzy Star – By my angel
  6. Pale Saints – Throwing back the apple
  7. West Thebarton – Desire
  8. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter
  9. RVG – Heart paste
  10. The Native Cats – My risks is art
  11. Beck & Emmylou Harris – Sin City
  12. Evan Dando & Juliana Hatfield – $1000 wedding
  13. Gillian Welch – Hickory Wind
  14. The Man Himself – All day breakfast
  15. Pixies – Here comes your man
  16. The Parson Red Heads – Punctual as usual
  17. Ella Fitzgerald – Savoy truffle
  18. Etta James – Leave your hat on
  19. The Boys Club – 9 to 5
  20. Lake Street Dive – I want you back
  21. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  22. Oscar The Wild – She’ll be right
  23. Gram Parsons – Ooh Las Vegas
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2023-11-21

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-11-21

Current track

Title

Artist