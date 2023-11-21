The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-21

- The Rentals – Friends of P
- The Cure – Let’s go to bed
- Jess Ribeiro – Summer of love
- Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Living with yourself
- Mazzy Star – By my angel
- Pale Saints – Throwing back the apple
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter
- RVG – Heart paste
- The Native Cats – My risks is art
- Beck & Emmylou Harris – Sin City
- Evan Dando & Juliana Hatfield – $1000 wedding
- Gillian Welch – Hickory Wind
- The Man Himself – All day breakfast
- Pixies – Here comes your man
- The Parson Red Heads – Punctual as usual
- Ella Fitzgerald – Savoy truffle
- Etta James – Leave your hat on
- The Boys Club – 9 to 5
- Lake Street Dive – I want you back
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Oscar The Wild – She’ll be right
- Gram Parsons – Ooh Las Vegas
Reader's opinions