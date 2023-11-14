The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2023

  1. Moby – Extreme ways
  2. White Town – Your woman
  3. Angie McMahon – Letting go
  4. Grace Cummings – Up in flames
  5. Carla Geneve – Spilt milk
  6. 2 Inch Tape – Lydia
  7. Community Radio – Real transformation
  8. The Wonderstuff – Here comes everyone
  9. Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s new clothes
  10. Queen Latifah – The lady is a tramp
  11. Dianne Reeves – Oh, Lady be good
  12. Etta James – Do nothing til you hear from me
  13. Cliff Richard & the Shadows – Dynamite
  14. Dick Dale – Miserlou
  15. The Buzzcocks – Ever fallen in love with someone (you shouldn’t’ve)
  16. All Flight Crew Are Dead – On the radio
  17. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls – Baby I love you so
  18. The Milk Carton Kids – Running on sweet smile
  19. Ryan Martin John feat. Alana Jagt – Concorde
  20. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Arrowhead
  21. INXS – Listen like thieves
  22. Elvis Costello – I can’t stand up for falling down
  23. Ella Fitzgerald – Night and day
