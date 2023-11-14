The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-14

- Moby – Extreme ways
- White Town – Your woman
- Angie McMahon – Letting go
- Grace Cummings – Up in flames
- Carla Geneve – Spilt milk
- 2 Inch Tape – Lydia
- Community Radio – Real transformation
- The Wonderstuff – Here comes everyone
- Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s new clothes
- Queen Latifah – The lady is a tramp
- Dianne Reeves – Oh, Lady be good
- Etta James – Do nothing til you hear from me
- Cliff Richard & the Shadows – Dynamite
- Dick Dale – Miserlou
- The Buzzcocks – Ever fallen in love with someone (you shouldn’t’ve)
- All Flight Crew Are Dead – On the radio
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls – Baby I love you so
- The Milk Carton Kids – Running on sweet smile
- Ryan Martin John feat. Alana Jagt – Concorde
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Arrowhead
- INXS – Listen like thieves
- Elvis Costello – I can’t stand up for falling down
- Ella Fitzgerald – Night and day
Reader's opinions