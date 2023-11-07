The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2023

  1. Mavis Staples – Can you get to that
  2. The Detroit Emeralds – Baby let me take you (In my arms)
  3. Leni – Chasing stars
  4. Sufjan Stevens – Goodbye evergreen
  5. Sonny & the Sunsets – Signs
  6. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
  7. Wynonie Harris – Lovin’ machine
  8. Penny & the Quarters – You and me
  9. Nina Simone – My baby just cares for me
  10. Vera Hall – Trouble so hard
  11. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts – Wild one
  12. Monster Magnet – Gimme danger
  13. Pansy Division – Loose
  14. Angie McMahon – Saturn returning
  15. Carla Geneve – Jesus take the wheel
  16. Maple Glider – For you and all the songs we loved
  17. Naomi Keyte – Warm water
  18. Immy Owusu – Appellation of elevation
  19. Talking Heads – Born under punches (the heat goes on)
  20. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – The ecstasy of dancing fleas
  21. The Tullamarines – All I had
  22. Teenage Joans – My dentist hates me!!
  23. Hole – Malibu
  24. Waikiki – Here comes September
  25. Iggy Pop – The passenger
