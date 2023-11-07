The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-11-07

- Mavis Staples – Can you get to that
- The Detroit Emeralds – Baby let me take you (In my arms)
- Leni – Chasing stars
- Sufjan Stevens – Goodbye evergreen
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Signs
- Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
- Wynonie Harris – Lovin’ machine
- Penny & the Quarters – You and me
- Nina Simone – My baby just cares for me
- Vera Hall – Trouble so hard
- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts – Wild one
- Monster Magnet – Gimme danger
- Pansy Division – Loose
- Angie McMahon – Saturn returning
- Carla Geneve – Jesus take the wheel
- Maple Glider – For you and all the songs we loved
- Naomi Keyte – Warm water
- Immy Owusu – Appellation of elevation
- Talking Heads – Born under punches (the heat goes on)
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – The ecstasy of dancing fleas
- The Tullamarines – All I had
- Teenage Joans – My dentist hates me!!
- Hole – Malibu
- Waikiki – Here comes September
- Iggy Pop – The passenger
