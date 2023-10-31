The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-31

- Rick Randell – Zelda
- Beck – Debra
- Seamus O – Half afraid
- Middle Kids – Dramamine
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or go
- The Man Himself – Furrows
- Young Modern – It happened today
- The Sunnyboys – Tomorrow will be fine
- Angie Pepper – Frozen world
- The Particles – Zig zag
- Daniel Rossen – Waterfall
- Frida Hyvönen – Jesus was a cross maker
- Final Fantasy – The donor
- Prince – Let’s work
- The Commodores – Brick house
- Marva Whitney – It’s my thing
- Anna King – Mama’s got a bag of her own
- Nigel Wearne – The reckoning
- The Blackeyed Susans – Mary Mac
- Chica Chica Electrica – Azteca gigolo
- Naomi Keyte – Warm water
- Bedridden – Sheepdog
- Judee Sill – Crayon angels
