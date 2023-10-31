The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-31

  1. Rick Randell – Zelda
  2. Beck – Debra
  3. Seamus O – Half afraid
  4. Middle Kids – Dramamine
  5. The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or go
  6. The Man Himself – Furrows
  7. Young Modern – It happened today
  8. The Sunnyboys – Tomorrow will be fine
  9. Angie Pepper – Frozen world
  10. The Particles – Zig zag
  11. Daniel Rossen – Waterfall
  12. Frida Hyvönen – Jesus was a cross maker
  13. Final Fantasy – The donor
  14. Prince – Let’s work
  15. The Commodores – Brick house
  16. Marva Whitney – It’s my thing
  17. Anna King – Mama’s got a bag of her own
  18. Nigel Wearne – The reckoning
  19. The Blackeyed Susans – Mary Mac
  20. Chica Chica Electrica – Azteca gigolo
  21. Naomi Keyte – Warm water
  22. Bedridden – Sheepdog
  23. Judee Sill – Crayon angels
