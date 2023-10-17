The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-17

- The Music – The people
- The Sundials – Baby
- Maple Glider – Surprises
- Babitha – Golden hour
- The Go-Betweens – Dive for your memory
- Baterz – James Caspar
- The 5.6.7.8’s – Hanky panky
- T. Rex – 20th Century boy
- Nirvana – On a plain
- Urge Overkill – Sister Havana
- The Painted Ladies – Get back into the shadows
- The Painted Ladies – Living my life by the days
- The Painted Ladies – Hey sheriff
- Camp Cope – Flesh and electricity
- Hurray For the Riff Raff – Living in the city
- Bette Midler – I shall be released
- Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens – I’ll take the long road
- The Stone Poneys – Bicycle song (Soon now)
- The Mixtures – The pushbike song
- Mark Ronson – Bike song
- Madness – Riding on my bike
- Vic Simms – Stranger in my country
