The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-17

  1. The Music – The people
  2. The Sundials – Baby
  3. Maple Glider – Surprises
  4. Babitha – Golden hour
  5. The Go-Betweens – Dive for your memory
  6. Baterz – James Caspar
  7. The 5.6.7.8’s – Hanky panky
  8. T. Rex – 20th Century boy
  9. Nirvana – On a plain
  10. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana
  11. The Painted Ladies – Get back into the shadows
  12. The Painted Ladies – Living my life by the days
  13. The Painted Ladies – Hey sheriff
  14. Camp Cope – Flesh and electricity
  15. Hurray For the Riff Raff – Living in the city
  16. Bette Midler – I shall be released
  17. Naomi Shelton & the Gospel Queens – I’ll take the long road
  18. The Stone Poneys – Bicycle song (Soon now)
  19. The Mixtures – The pushbike song
  20. Mark Ronson – Bike song
  21. Madness – Riding on my bike
  22. Vic Simms – Stranger in my country
