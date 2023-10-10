The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-10

- Janice Nicholls – The Wednesday madison
- The McCoys – Full grown cat
- The Sprouts – I hear music
- Mums Favourites – Wind in the willows
- Sugar Tongue – Led astray
- Battlehounds – Good man
- Sam & Dave – You don’t know like I know
- Dusty Springfield – Son of a preacher man
- Inez & Charlie Foxx – Mockingbird
- Etta James & Sugar Pie DeSanto – In the basement, part one
- Kevin Morby – I hear you calling
- Steve Gunn – Dust filled room
- Julia Jacklin – Just to be a part
- Immy Owusu – Flashback
- Vampire Weekend – Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
- Hydra Fashion Week – Don’t stop!
- Veruca Salt – Seether
- Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
- José González – Down the line
- Feist with Ben Gibbard – Train song
- Blondshell – Joiner
- Wireheads – Hanging garden
- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Industrial lights
- Bill Fay – Love is the tune
Reader's opinions