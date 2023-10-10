The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2023

  1. Janice Nicholls – The Wednesday madison
  2. The McCoys – Full grown cat
  3. The Sprouts – I hear music
  4. Mums Favourites – Wind in the willows
  5. Sugar Tongue – Led astray
  6. Battlehounds – Good man
  7. Sam & Dave – You don’t know like I know
  8. Dusty Springfield – Son of a preacher man
  9. Inez & Charlie Foxx – Mockingbird
  10. Etta James & Sugar Pie DeSanto – In the basement, part one
  11. Kevin Morby – I hear you calling
  12. Steve Gunn – Dust filled room
  13. Julia Jacklin – Just to be a part
  14. Immy Owusu – Flashback
  15. Vampire Weekend – Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
  16. Hydra Fashion Week – Don’t stop!
  17. Veruca Salt – Seether
  18. Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
  19. José González – Down the line
  20. Feist with Ben Gibbard – Train song
  21. Blondshell – Joiner
  22. Wireheads – Hanging garden
  23. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Industrial lights
  24. Bill Fay – Love is the tune
