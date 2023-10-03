The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-03

October 3, 2023

  1. Street Legal – Modern ruins
  2. Buffalo Daughter – Socks, drugs & rock ‘n’ roll
  3. The Clash – Train in vain
  4. Rachel Sweet – Tonight
  5. The Go-Go’s – Beneath the blue sky
  6. The Particles – Dresses and shoes
  7. 2 Inch Tape – Way too deep
  8. Talking Heads – Houses in motion
  9. Manu Dibango – Night in Zeralda
  10. Deerhoof – No, no, no
  11. Sudan Archives – Dogtown
  12. Japanese Breakfast – Nobody sees me like you
  13. Deathcab For Cutie – Waiting for the sunrise
  14. Bill Callahan – Ride my arrow
  15. Naomi Keyte – Company
  16. Laura Veirs – Nightingale
  17. Magnetic Fields – 100,000 fireflies
  18. Olive & Eva – Old rugged hills
  19. Yoko Ono – Kiss kiss kiss
