The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2023

  1. Soul Coughing – Screenwriter’s blues
  2. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The tallest of tales
  3. Big Thief – Born for loving you
  4. Snail Mail – Easy thing
  5. Cat Power – You may know him
  6. Bette Davis – Whatever happened to Baby Jane?
  7. Peggy Lee – The boy from Ipanema
  8. The Four Vagabonds – Rosie the riveter
  9. The Puppini Sisters – It don’t mean a thing (if it ain’t got that swing)
  10. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Tight rope
  11. Pixies – Crystal closet queen
  12. Monica Martin – A song for you
  13. Supergrass – Going out
  14. Screamfeeder – Hi Cs
  15. Majestic Horses – Destroy everything
  16. Superchunk – Cool
  17. Church Moms – Cigarette
  18. Summer Flake – Stranger
  19. Zeal – Yumi and the sky
  20. Little Dust – Moon song
  21. Violent Femmes – I held her in my arms
  22. Leon Russell – If I were a carpenter
