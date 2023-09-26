The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-26

- Soul Coughing – Screenwriter’s blues
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The tallest of tales
- Big Thief – Born for loving you
- Snail Mail – Easy thing
- Cat Power – You may know him
- Bette Davis – Whatever happened to Baby Jane?
- Peggy Lee – The boy from Ipanema
- The Four Vagabonds – Rosie the riveter
- The Puppini Sisters – It don’t mean a thing (if it ain’t got that swing)
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Tight rope
- Pixies – Crystal closet queen
- Monica Martin – A song for you
- Supergrass – Going out
- Screamfeeder – Hi Cs
- Majestic Horses – Destroy everything
- Superchunk – Cool
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Summer Flake – Stranger
- Zeal – Yumi and the sky
- Little Dust – Moon song
- Violent Femmes – I held her in my arms
- Leon Russell – If I were a carpenter
Reader's opinions