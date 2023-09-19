The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-19

- Lykke Li – Little bit
- Rainbow Chan – Haircut
- The Cramps – Strychnine
- Poly & the Statics – Chainsaw
- Flatbacker – Buzzz going round
- Shocking Blue – Love machine
- Johnny Cash – Long black veil
- Oscar Isaac & Marcus Mumford – Fare thee well (Dink’s song)
- Sally Maer & Genevieve Lacy – O mio babbino caro (from Gianni Schicchi by Puccini)
- The Velvet Underground – Stephanie says
- Ride Into The Sun – Hunt like wolves
- Underground Lovers – Promenade
- The National – Karen
- Jimmy Little – Randwick bells
- The Go-Betweens – Spring rain
- Weezer – Island in the sun
- Ella Ion – Alone
- Magic Dirt – Dirty jeans
- RMJ – Anybody (quite like you)
- The Drums – Money
- LCD Soundsytem – All my friends
- Isaac Hayes – I just don’t know what to do with myself
Reader's opinions