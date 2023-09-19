The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-19

  1. Lykke Li – Little bit
  2. Rainbow Chan – Haircut
  3. The Cramps – Strychnine
  4. Poly & the Statics – Chainsaw
  5. Flatbacker – Buzzz going round
  6. Shocking Blue – Love machine
  7. Johnny Cash – Long black veil
  8. Oscar Isaac & Marcus Mumford – Fare thee well (Dink’s song)
  9. Sally Maer & Genevieve Lacy – O mio babbino caro (from Gianni Schicchi by Puccini)
  10. The Velvet Underground – Stephanie says
  11. Ride Into The Sun – Hunt like wolves
  12. Underground Lovers – Promenade
  13. The National – Karen
  14. Jimmy Little – Randwick bells
  15. The Go-Betweens – Spring rain
  16. Weezer – Island in the sun
  17. Ella Ion – Alone
  18. Magic Dirt – Dirty jeans
  19. RMJ – Anybody (quite like you)
  20. The Drums – Money
  21. LCD Soundsytem – All my friends
  22. Isaac Hayes – I just don’t know what to do with myself
