The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-12

  1. Vic Simms – Stranger in my country
  2. Noah & the Whale – Waiting for my chance to come
  3. Hydra Fashion Week – Don’t stop!
  4. Blur – Bang
  5. The Smashing Pumpkins – Today
  6. Seabass – Always kidding
  7. Elena Dakota – Plasticine, as I do the sky
  8. Nico – Fairest of the seasons
  9. Miles & Simone – The avalanche
  10. The Paper Kites – Midnight moon
  11. Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg bop
  12. Shonen Knife – We want the airwaves
  13. Shonen Knife – Rockaway Beach
  14. Shonen Knife – Sheena is a punk rocker
  15. Etta James – Do right
  16. Nina Simone – Chauffeur
  17. Sauce Code – Spicy nog notions
  18. Saskwatch – Your love
  19. Loose Tooth – Keep on
  20. Rat!Hammock – Power
  21. The Rail – Immune deficiency
  22. Dave Graney & the Coral Snakes – I’m gonna release your soul
  23. Roxy Music – Love is the drug
  24. The Ramones – I wanna be sedated
