The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-05

  1. The Only Ones – Another girl, another planet
  2. Modern English – I melt with you
  3. Sonny & the Sunsets – How to make a ceramic dog
  4. The Folk Implosion – Natural one
  5. Coda Chroma – Back in the theatrette
  6. Angel Olsen – Heart shaped face
  7. Fats Domino – I’m ready
  8. James Brown – Cold sweat
  9. Beyonce – Work it out
  10. Chaka Khan & Rufus – Tell me something good
  11. Clare Bowditch – Fall at your feet
  12. Little Birdy – Six months in a leaky boat
  13. New Buffalo – Four seasons in one day
  14. State Library – Tired
  15. The Tullamarines – I’m so
  16. Belair Lip Bombs – Walking away
  17. Purée – Other hand
  18. Bromham – The girl from her dream
  19. Alex Turner – It’s hard to get around the wind
  20. The Shins – New slang
  21. Split Enz – Message to my girl
