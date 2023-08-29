The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-29

- The Swingers – Counting the beat
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving the light
- Purée – Blue moon
- Winterbourne – Do nothing
- Blur – Goodbye Albert
- Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf band mama
- The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
- Les Rita Pavone – Hoje é dia de RexPa
- Bend The West – All Seer (The Blind Fool)
- Willis – Ballad
- Willis – Happiness
- Willis – I remember
- Willis – Love isn’t a right
- Sonny & The Sunsets – Shadow
- The Sunnyboys – Alone with you
- The Sports – Boys! (What did the detective say?)
- Cable Ties – Time for you
- The Hot Sardines – Addicted to love
- Ann-Margret – Everybody loves my baby
- Dave Brubeck – I’m in a dancing mood
- The Ink Spots – I’ve got the world on a string
- Kahiwa – Lovestruck
- Molly Drake – Little Weaver Bird
