The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2023

  1. The Swingers – Counting the beat
  2. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the light
  3. Purée – Blue moon
  4. Winterbourne – Do nothing
  5. Blur – Goodbye Albert
  6. Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
  7. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf band mama
  8. The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
  9. Les Rita Pavone – Hoje é dia de RexPa
  10. Bend The West – All Seer (The Blind Fool)
  11. Willis – Ballad
  12. Willis – Happiness
  13. Willis – I remember
  14. Willis – Love isn’t a right
  15. Sonny & The Sunsets – Shadow
  16. The Sunnyboys – Alone with you
  17. The Sports – Boys! (What did the detective say?)
  18. Cable Ties – Time for you
  19. The Hot Sardines – Addicted to love
  20. Ann-Margret – Everybody loves my baby
  21. Dave Brubeck – I’m in a dancing mood
  22. The Ink Spots – I’ve got the world on a string
  23. Kahiwa – Lovestruck
  24. Molly Drake – Little Weaver Bird
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-08-29

Current track

Title

Artist