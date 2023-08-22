The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-22

- Morrissey – Everyday is Like Sunday
- The Rolling Stones – She’s a Rainbow
- Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime
- The Jackets – Life’s Not Like the Movies
- The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
- Green Circles – Elevator Operator
- Juliet Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
- Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
- Paul Kelly & The Dots – The Girl’s Not Even English (live)
- Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
- Blackfoot Sue – Standing in the Road
- You Am I – Soldiers
- The Easybeats – Hello, How Are You?
- Yo La Tengo – Mr. Tough
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
- John Prine – You Never Can Tell
- Bobby Darin – Beyond the Sea
- Nouvelle Vague – Dance With Me
- Mach Pelican – Spend My Time
- Church Moms – Cigarette
Reader's opinions