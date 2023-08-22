The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2023

  1. Morrissey – Everyday is Like Sunday
  2. The Rolling Stones – She’s a Rainbow
  3. Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime
  4. The Jackets – Life’s Not Like the Movies
  5. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  6. Green Circles – Elevator Operator
  7. Juliet Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  8. Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
  9. Paul Kelly & The Dots – The Girl’s Not Even English (live)
  10. Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
  11. Blackfoot Sue – Standing in the Road
  12. You Am I – Soldiers
  13. The Easybeats – Hello, How Are You?
  14. Yo La Tengo – Mr. Tough
  15. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
  16. John Prine – You Never Can Tell
  17. Bobby Darin – Beyond the Sea
  18. Nouvelle Vague – Dance With Me
  19. Mach Pelican – Spend My Time
  20. Church Moms – Cigarette
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-08-22

Current track

Title

Artist