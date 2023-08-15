The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2023

  1. Badly Drawn Boy – You were right
  2. The Echo Chamber – Ann Arbor
  3. Luiz Eca + Familia Sagrada – Yemele
  4. Rabbits & Carrots – Los 4 culturas
  5. Kenny Rogers & the First Edition – Elvira
  6. The Soul Sisters – You got ’em beat
  7. They Might Be Giants – Particle man
  8. Sonny & the Sunsets – Pink cake
  9. Camper Van Beethoven – Oh no!
  10. R.E.M. – What’s the frequency, Kenneth?
  11. Billy Bob & the BBQ Boys – I got wild
  12. CW Ayon – Throw a boogie woogie
  13. The Yearlings – Juanita
  14. Brendon Gallagher – Baby, please don’t go
  15. Maisie B – Good enough
  16. Loose Tooth – All the colors gone
  17. Dream Wife – Somebody
  18. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Hungry ghost
  19. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Eaglehawk
  20. Luke Faulkner – Clouds
  21. Kate Ceberano – Skylark
  22. Nina Simone – Suzanne
  23. Big Joe Williams – Peach orchard mama
