The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-15

- Badly Drawn Boy – You were right
- The Echo Chamber – Ann Arbor
- Luiz Eca + Familia Sagrada – Yemele
- Rabbits & Carrots – Los 4 culturas
- Kenny Rogers & the First Edition – Elvira
- The Soul Sisters – You got ’em beat
- They Might Be Giants – Particle man
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Pink cake
- Camper Van Beethoven – Oh no!
- R.E.M. – What’s the frequency, Kenneth?
- Billy Bob & the BBQ Boys – I got wild
- CW Ayon – Throw a boogie woogie
- The Yearlings – Juanita
- Brendon Gallagher – Baby, please don’t go
- Maisie B – Good enough
- Loose Tooth – All the colors gone
- Dream Wife – Somebody
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – Hungry ghost
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Eaglehawk
- Luke Faulkner – Clouds
- Kate Ceberano – Skylark
- Nina Simone – Suzanne
- Big Joe Williams – Peach orchard mama
Reader's opinions