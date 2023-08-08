The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-08

Written by on August 8, 2023

  1. Courtney Barnett – City looks pretty
  2. The Man Himself – Slow news day
  3. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cheated hearts
  4. Parquet Courts – Paraphrased
  5. Sparks – Sherlock Holmes
  6. T-Rex – Jeepster
  7. Radial Quartet – Horses in Nexus
  8. Fleur Green – Letters to loved one
  9. Carla Geneve – Bills
  10. Middle Kids – Highlands
  11. Bonerama – Black dog
  12. Bonerama – Living loving maid (She’s just a woman)
  13. Bonerama – Hey hey what can I do
  14. Julie Jacklin – You were right
  15. Theona Councillor – Bungu Karla
  16. Ryan Martin John & Nancy Bates – Long dark night
  17. Tracy Chapman – Talkin ’bout a revolution
  18. Slowmango – Blue snare
  19. Godwin Omobuwa – Oriri Jerode
  20. The Incredible Bongo Band – Bongo rock
  21. Alice Bag – Spark
  22. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  23. Led Zeppelin – Rock and roll
