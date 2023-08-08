The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-08

- Courtney Barnett – City looks pretty
- The Man Himself – Slow news day
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cheated hearts
- Parquet Courts – Paraphrased
- Sparks – Sherlock Holmes
- T-Rex – Jeepster
- Radial Quartet – Horses in Nexus
- Fleur Green – Letters to loved one
- Carla Geneve – Bills
- Middle Kids – Highlands
- Bonerama – Black dog
- Bonerama – Living loving maid (She’s just a woman)
- Bonerama – Hey hey what can I do
- Julie Jacklin – You were right
- Theona Councillor – Bungu Karla
- Ryan Martin John & Nancy Bates – Long dark night
- Tracy Chapman – Talkin ’bout a revolution
- Slowmango – Blue snare
- Godwin Omobuwa – Oriri Jerode
- The Incredible Bongo Band – Bongo rock
- Alice Bag – Spark
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Led Zeppelin – Rock and roll
Reader's opinions