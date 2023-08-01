The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-01

- Hot Buttered – Popcorn
- Dead Or Alive – Lover come back (to me)
- Jess Johns – Stranger
- Ella Ion – My own
- Dan Sultan – Same man (acoustic)
- Ryan Martin John – Party song
- Bad Religion – It’s all over now, baby blue
- Billy Bragg – Lay down your weary tune
- Patti Smith – Drifter’s escape
- Sinead O’Connor – Property of Jesus
- Hot Glue – The Knife
- Coda Chroma – If I imagined
- The Particles – I know a place
- Royel Otis – Razor teeth
- Carolina Chocolate Drops – Political world
- Angelique Kidjo – Lay lady lay
- Betty Lavette – Most of the time
- Kokoroko – Tojo
- Manu Dibango – Dikalo
- Parliament – Flash light
- Bob Dylan – Tonight, I’ll be staying here with you
Reader's opinions