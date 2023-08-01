The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-08-01

Written by on August 1, 2023

  1. Hot Buttered – Popcorn
  2. Dead Or Alive – Lover come back (to me)
  3. Jess Johns – Stranger
  4. Ella Ion – My own
  5. Dan Sultan – Same man (acoustic)
  6. Ryan Martin John – Party song
  7. Bad Religion – It’s all over now, baby blue
  8. Billy Bragg – Lay down your weary tune
  9. Patti Smith – Drifter’s escape
  10. Sinead O’Connor – Property of Jesus
  11. Hot Glue – The Knife
  12. Coda Chroma – If I imagined
  13. The Particles – I know a place
  14. Royel Otis – Razor teeth
  15. Carolina Chocolate Drops – Political world
  16. Angelique Kidjo – Lay lady lay
  17. Betty Lavette – Most of the time
  18. Kokoroko – Tojo
  19. Manu Dibango – Dikalo
  20. Parliament – Flash light
  21. Bob Dylan – Tonight, I’ll be staying here with you
