The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-07-18

- Sam Butera & the Witnesses – I love Paris
- Al Green – I want to hold your hand
- The Particles – The Trumpet song
- The Saints – Swing for the crime
- 20th Century Graduates – Keeping up with the Joneses
- Belle & Sebastian – Get me away from here, I’m dying
- Erma Franklin – Hold on, I’m coming
- Allen Toussaint – Sweet touch of love
- Bill Withers – Grandma’s hands
- Odetta – Take this hammer
- Jeff Tweedy – For you (I’d do anything)
- Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – Clear night for love
- Lucinda Williams – You’re gonna miss me
- Brogan Bentley – May the circle remain unbroken
- Hot Glue – The knife
- Body Type – Sha la la
- Maggie Pills – Helena
- Sonic Youth – 100%
- King Stingray – Lookin’ out
- The Honey Pies – Sex Wax
- Glass Skies – Highway
- Eurythmics – Love is a stranger
- Models – I hear motion
- Roky Erikson – Two Headed Dog (Red Temple Prayer)
