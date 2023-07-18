The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-07-18

July 18, 2023

  1. Sam Butera & the Witnesses – I love Paris
  2. Al Green – I want to hold your hand
  3. The Particles – The Trumpet song
  4. The Saints – Swing for the crime
  5. 20th Century Graduates – Keeping up with the Joneses
  6. Belle & Sebastian – Get me away from here, I’m dying
  7. Erma Franklin – Hold on, I’m coming
  8. Allen Toussaint – Sweet touch of love
  9. Bill Withers – Grandma’s hands
  10. Odetta – Take this hammer
  11. Jeff Tweedy – For you (I’d do anything)
  12. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – Clear night for love
  13. Lucinda Williams – You’re gonna miss me
  14. Brogan Bentley – May the circle remain unbroken
  15. Hot Glue – The knife
  16. Body Type – Sha la la
  17. Maggie Pills – Helena
  18. Sonic Youth – 100%
  19. King Stingray – Lookin’ out
  20. The Honey Pies – Sex Wax
  21. Glass Skies – Highway
  22. Eurythmics – Love is a stranger
  23. Models – I hear motion
  24. Roky Erikson – Two Headed Dog (Red Temple Prayer)
