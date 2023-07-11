The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-07-11

- 1. Slowmango – Blob funk
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Sugar jar
- Aztec Camera – Oblivious
- Belle & Sebastian – White collar boy
- Billy Nomates – Call in sick
- Fountains of Wayne – Sick day
- Daisycutters – Sick day
- Mudhoney – Touch me I’m sick
- Aldous Harding – Passion babe
- Dry Cleaning – The magic of Meghan
- The Man Himself – What do you mean?
- Wireheads – Hanging garden
- Destroyer – Downtown
- Not From There – Sich offnen
- The Far Outs! – Last night
- Ted Leo and the Pharmacists – Six months in a leaky boat
- Sleater-Kinney – You’re no rock ‘n’ roll fun
- IVY – Only a fool would say that
- Wallspace – How’s your love life?
- X – True love pt. I
- Summer Flake – Ordinary
- Donovan – Wear your love like heaven
Reader's opinions