The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-07-11

  1. 1. Slowmango – Blob funk
  2. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Sugar jar
  3. Aztec Camera – Oblivious
  4. Belle & Sebastian – White collar boy
  5. Billy Nomates – Call in sick
  6. Fountains of Wayne – Sick day
  7. Daisycutters – Sick day
  8. Mudhoney – Touch me I’m sick
  9. Aldous Harding – Passion babe
  10. Dry Cleaning – The magic of Meghan
  11. The Man Himself – What do you mean?
  12. Wireheads – Hanging garden
  13. Destroyer – Downtown
  14. Not From There – Sich offnen
  15. The Far Outs! – Last night
  16. Ted Leo and the Pharmacists – Six months in a leaky boat
  17. Sleater-Kinney – You’re no rock ‘n’ roll fun
  18. IVY – Only a fool would say that
  19. Wallspace – How’s your love life?
  20. X – True love pt. I
  21. Summer Flake – Ordinary
  22. Donovan – Wear your love like heaven
Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-07-11

