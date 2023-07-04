The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-07-04

- Link Wray & his Ray Men – Rumble
- Ennio Morricone – Svolto Definitiva
- Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Winter sky
- The Yearlings – Old friend
- Coda Chroma – Castle
- Alex Lahey – You’ll never get your money back
- Altered Images – See those eyes
- tUnE-yArDs – Bizness
- Teeth & Tongue – Dianne
- Gemini Downs – Jangle
- Hayseed Dixie – Highway to hell
- Hayseed Dixie – Dirty deeds done dirt cheap
- Hayseed Dixie – T.N.T.
- Cult Nonsense – In the yeah
- The Beta Band – Dry the rain
- Buffalo Boyfriend – Bleeding colour
- Nico – I’ll keep it with mine
- Isley Brothers – Nothing to do but today
- Gene Harris – Hey girl
- Dee Dee Warwick – You’re no good
- Beverley Shaffer – Even the score
- AC/DC – Ride on
