The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-07-04

July 4, 2023

  1. Link Wray & his Ray Men – Rumble
  2. Ennio Morricone – Svolto Definitiva
  3. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Winter sky
  4. The Yearlings – Old friend
  5. Coda Chroma – Castle
  6. Alex Lahey – You’ll never get your money back
  7. Altered Images – See those eyes
  8. tUnE-yArDs – Bizness
  9. Teeth & Tongue – Dianne
  10. Gemini Downs – Jangle
  11. Hayseed Dixie – Highway to hell
  12. Hayseed Dixie – Dirty deeds done dirt cheap
  13. Hayseed Dixie – T.N.T.
  14. Cult Nonsense – In the yeah
  15. The Beta Band – Dry the rain
  16. Buffalo Boyfriend – Bleeding colour
  17. Nico – I’ll keep it with mine
  18. Isley Brothers – Nothing to do but today
  19. Gene Harris – Hey girl
  20. Dee Dee Warwick – You’re no good
  21. Beverley Shaffer – Even the score
  22. AC/DC – Ride on
