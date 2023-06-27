The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-27

- The Avocados – I never knew
- Heaps Good Friends – Let’s hug longer
- Cat & Calmell – Feel alive
- This Is The Kit – Inside outside
- Lomelda – Hannah sun
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Waiting
- The Dollyrots – Da doo ron ron / I wanna be sedated
- Cocktail Slippers – In the city
- Church Moms – Fight me!
- The Sweaty Bettys – Skin deep
- The Concretes – Come here
- Bill Callahan – The breeze / My baby cries
- Tom Hanford – If this journey
- Scissor Sisters – Take your mama
- Primal Scream – Movin’ on up
- Incredible Bongo Band – Bongolia
- Ike & Tina Turner – Crazy ’bout you baby
- Wireheads – Life after winter
- The Gooch Palms – Summertime
- The Go-Betweens – Spring rain
- Yo La Tengo – Autumn sweater
- Varetta Dillard – Good gravy baby
- Big Maybelle – Rang dang dilly
- Kath Bloom – I wanna love
Reader's opinions