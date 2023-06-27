The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-27

  1. The Avocados – I never knew
  2. Heaps Good Friends – Let’s hug longer
  3. Cat & Calmell – Feel alive
  4. This Is The Kit – Inside outside
  5. Lomelda – Hannah sun
  6. Sonny & the Sunsets – Waiting
  7. The Dollyrots – Da doo ron ron / I wanna be sedated
  8. Cocktail Slippers – In the city
  9. Church Moms – Fight me!
  10. The Sweaty Bettys – Skin deep
  11. The Concretes – Come here
  12. Bill Callahan – The breeze / My baby cries
  13. Tom Hanford – If this journey
  14. Scissor Sisters – Take your mama
  15. Primal Scream – Movin’ on up
  16. Incredible Bongo Band – Bongolia
  17. Ike & Tina Turner – Crazy ’bout you baby
  18. Wireheads – Life after winter
  19. The Gooch Palms – Summertime
  20. The Go-Betweens – Spring rain
  21. Yo La Tengo – Autumn sweater
  22. Varetta Dillard – Good gravy baby
  23. Big Maybelle – Rang dang dilly
  24. Kath Bloom – I wanna love
